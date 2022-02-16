Spires: Back in the ‘50s

Even if the weather was bad, we could sit on the front porch and daydream. I still like to just sit and do nothing but think. Many of my columns come from those times when I don’t really have anything to do.

I think growing up for most of us back then was a lot easier than kids growing up today. We didn’t seem to have so much going on that we couldn’t enjoy the moment we were actually living in at the time.

Looking back I think about those growing up years like a fine wine, they get better with time. Now let me explain, it wasn’t always peaches and cream. I got my share of spankings and sometimes there were rough times, especially for my parents trying to keep a household functioning.

That has been the way so far with my life in general. I’ve had some wonderful times; however, sprinkled in with the good has been some bad. I think everyone can agree on that issue.

I miss my parents, my aunts and uncles and neighborhood kids who have passed away. But looking back I still remember those years as some of the best I have lived.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.