Spires: Back in the ‘50s

In a lot of ways, I feel sorry for children today.
They have so many things going on, especially with video games and cell phones.
I think they miss out on what is going on around them.
I’ll have to admit I have fallen victim to some of those same traps, especially the cell phone and using a computer. It is a sign of our times and we just about can’t live without them.
There was a time that all the modern technology of today wasn’t such an important part of our lives. Those of us who grew up in the 1950s and early ‘60s were satisfied building forts in the woods or exploring a creek.
Myself and my neighborhood friends spent many hours walking a creek that was in the woods across the street from the house where I lived. Often, we would pretend to be Davy Crocket or Daniel Boone, discovering new land or hunting bears. Thankfully, I never encountered a bear; however, there were a few opossums, squirrels and an occasional bobcat that would cross my path.
There were a few snakes every now and then, especially around the creek. I learned a long time ago to just leave them alone and they would go about their business.
When we weren’t exploring the woods, we would be playing some sort of sport. It’s funny now to look back, but we were seldom bored, except for a rainy day.
Even if the weather was bad, we could sit on the front porch and daydream. I still like to just sit and do nothing but think. Many of my columns come from those times when I don’t really have anything to do.
I think growing up for most of us back then was a lot easier than kids growing up today. We didn’t seem to have so much going on that we couldn’t enjoy the moment we were actually living in at the time.
Looking back I think about those growing up years like a fine wine, they get better with time. Now let me explain, it wasn’t always peaches and cream. I got my share of spankings and sometimes there were rough times, especially for my parents trying to keep a household functioning.
That has been the way so far with my life in general. I’ve had some wonderful times; however, sprinkled in with the good has been some bad. I think everyone can agree on that issue.
I miss my parents, my aunts and uncles and neighborhood kids who have passed away. But looking back I still remember those years as some of the best I have lived.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.