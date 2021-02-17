Spires: Back roads and hidden gems

Taking back roads have always been a passion of mine. I like to get off the beaten path to see what lies around the next corner.

Over the years, I’ve made some interesting discoveries by taking the back road.

Once, many years ago, I had a job traveling around the southeast. This was well before GPS, when you only had a map from the local gas station or one of those atlases to use as a guide.

I was way over in the Mississippi Delta and had called on a client in a small town and noticed there was no direct route to my next stop about 20 miles away showing on the map.

I asked my customer if there was a back road I could take to get to my next stop.

“Oh, yeah, there is, but you have to make a couple of turns to get there,” I was told.

In a couple of minutes, I had a map on a small sheet of paper as to how to go. His directions went something like this: You go two blocks behind the store and take a right on King Street. In about a mile, there will be a large stump on your left. Turn right, that’s Crowder Road, follow that for about six miles and start looking for the double bridges. Turn left just past the second bridge on to Willow Branch Road, that road sign was knocked down a couple of years ago, by the way.