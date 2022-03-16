Spires: Bad backs will get you

Things that happened to you in the past have a way of catching up with you later in life.

For me it happened in the summer of 1974.

I had been fishing with my friend Marvin Locke in the Apalachicola River just below the dam in Chattahoochee.

The whole afternoon we had dodged rain, managing to catch several nice bass below the train trestle. It had been a good afternoon to fish drifting along past the abandoned barges that cluttered the side of the river back then creating eddies where the fish would congregate.

When we got back to Marvin’s house in the late afternoon where we cleaned and divided up our catch. By the time I left his house it was starting to get dark. At the time I lived on Highway 12 between Quincy and Greensboro.

Instead of going down US 90 home I decided to cut across back roads home.

Interstate 10 was under construction at the time, and I had to cross it where they were building an overpass. A few minutes before I got to the construction it had come one of those rains we had missed earlier in the day.

They were building the bridge over the interstate, so Flat Creek Road had been diverted around the construction.

I do not remember exactly what happened, what I do remember is slowing down to make the detour around the construction. The next thing was the car, a Subaru station wagon starting to slide sideways on the slick pavement.

I must have hit a culvert because the next memory was of the car as it started rolling over and over. I ended up being thrown through the windshield landing on the pavement as the car completed its last roll.

At the time I was in a daze for a minute or two, so I just sat there looking at the car. It was a dark and eerily quiet night which added to the drama of the moment.

I was both shocked and surprised that I had been thrown from the car without being killed. I was certainly a miracle at the time. After I gathered my wits, I got up and surveyed my vehicle which now looked like a rounded cigar. The windshield was lying next to me flat on the pavement in one piece. It was covered in cracks but ironically still together.

After five minutes a car drove up and I waved it down. My car was sitting in the middle of the detour right side up.

The person in the car got out and asked if I was all right. I was still in shock I guess and told him I thought I was OK.

He went to a nearby house and called the Florida Highway Patrol. Luckily, there happened to be a trooper nearby who drove up in less than ten minutes.

He checked me over with his flashlight and except for some scratches I appeared to be OK.

It happened to a trooper I knew. Because he suggested it, I went to the emergency room to be checked out. The guy that helped me offered to take me, so I took him up on his offer.

At the emergency room they checked me over again and took x-rays. No broken bones, only a few scratches on my arms and side, probably from going through the windshield.

The trooper had told me he would take care of the car and bring my personal item to the hospital where he would write the report.

Turns out I had rolled the car four times. He told me that in all the wrecks he had seen people, were thrown in front of the car and then the car rolled over them. In my case I had been thrown out behind the car, a real miracle.

The doctor warned me that I would probably have back issues from landing on my tail bone on the pavement starting in my fifties. I was so sore for the next few days that I could hardly walk.

He was right about the back problems.

I got a ticket for the wreck and opted out of a fine by taking a defensive driving course.

If anything good came from that wreck it was taking that class. I cannot tell you how often the information I learned on that Saturday morning saved my life.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.