Spires: Bad driving habits

Last week, when I was leaving to attend a luncheon with some friends, I got delayed because of a wreck. I could see the collision as I pulled out onto the main highway, a hundred or so yards down the road.

I could tell from my vantage point that it had been a head-on collision, which blocked traffic in both directions.

In my case, it was a minor inconvenience since I knew an alternative route, which I took, arriving at my destination only a few minutes late.

The restaurant where we were meeting also has other groups that meet there. A group of church ladies meet for birthdays.

Once I sat down, I was told that a group of church ladies had cancelled their lunch party because one of the member’s sons had died in a car wreck that morning. It would be the same wreck I had seen 30 minutes earlier that morning.

I would learn later that I had been right: It was a head-on collision. According to the Florida Highway Patrol accident report I read the next day, the young man was killed by another car as it passed against oncoming traffic.

I go by that spot almost every day, and it is only a hundred yards past a major intersection – a very stupid place to be passing to begin with, especially when there is oncoming traffic.

It is a tragedy that this person died because of the stupidity of another driver. There is a trend that I am seeing more and more often: drivers taking chances, not only with their lives, but of the lives of others as well.

Almost weekly I find myself facing some sort of ignorant driver. They are either tailgating, whipping in and out of traffic on the interstate or, like the recent accident I’ve mentioned, passing into oncoming traffic.

Speed limits are just a suggestion, as well as stop signs and even stop lights.

I have made it a habit to hesitate to move when a light turns green for fear of being hit by someone charging a red light. Just this week, because I waited for that few seconds, I missed someone who not only charged the light, but other cars were already stopped when they drove through the intersections.

Years ago, after I had a single-car accident, I opted for a defensive driving course instead of paying a fine. That course has saved my life many times over the years. The primary thing I learned was to always be aware of your surroundings and most importantly to always have an escape route.

Two incidents that concern me the most are someone pulling out in front of me and especially someone passing either toward me or around me. I think about that class every time I see a line of cars headed in my direction or I’m in a line of cars.

I also keep a watchful eye on my rear-view mirror, which has paid off dozens of times.

Bev and I drove down to Orlando back in April, which included driving on Interstate 10 and 75, as well as the Florida Turnpike. By the time we arrived at our destination, I was as tired as I would have been working in the yard all day, primarily from being tense and watching the traffic.

We came home a different way and stayed off the interstate – 100 percent better.

So be safe on the highways. It seems like someone is out there all the time to get you.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.