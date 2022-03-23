Spires: Bad winds and limbs falling

This past Saturday we had some heavy winds blowing through our yard. The weather station said gusts up to 45 mph.

The winds whistled around our house from about 3 a.m. to nearly midnight before it finally calmed down.

The worst of it, however, is a large limb fell, missing our house by about five feet. A near miss to say the least.

I spent most of Sunday cutting and hauling off wood. Two full truck loads, to be exact. Here is the irony of the situation: We don’t have a tree in our yard.

This is not my first encounter with stray limbs.

Back during Hurricane Michael, we had a similar experience. There were two small trees in our yard but the neighbors had dozens of trees.

I stood looking out a back window during the worst of it and watched as one of the neighbor’s trees fell across two neighbor’s yards. The tree missed the houses but demolished a shed and damaged another.

The tree also took out a section of both neighbors’ fences.

We were lucky no trees fell in our yard, but it took five pickup loads to haul off the limbs and debris and a week to get our electricity back on.

When I lived on Lake Seminole, Hurricane Kate came through and, believe it or not, I had one small limb in the yard. However, I made the mistake of going into Bainbridge to my then mother-in-law’s house, thinking it was safer.

The house was safe, the drive into town was extremely dangerous. Trees were being blown down behind us nearly the whole 25 miles to town.

I was lucky to not have one of those trees fall on us and that experience has made me leery of a hurricane. In other words, I started way too late and should have already evacuated my family. Also, while I lived there, I had a tornado go right over the top of my house. Thankfully, it did not touch down.

I do remember the sound, however; it was like a freight train going overhead.

Now I keep a close check on the progress of hurricanes, especially those headed in our direction.

So, it is important that you keep up with our weather. It’s not just hurricanes that we need to be watching, it’s all kinds of weather, so be careful.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.