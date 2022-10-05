Spires: Bullies and being bullied

I do not like bullies, never have and never will. I was lucky in a lot of ways because I really didn’t get bullied much growing up. I was not a small kid, and I played sports. I am sure it had a lot to do with being left alone by the bullies.

But I do remember bullies in school. Looking back, I think they had younger siblings and that they could boss everyone around like they did their siblings.

They also tended to be a couple of years older as well.

The ones I remember mostly picked on the kids that were small for their age. I guess it made them feel important or in some way superior.

We had a bully in our neighborhood. He was a bad fellow and stayed in trouble most of the time. He spent a couple of tours at Dozier. He was bad to fight and there was one instance that he sent one kid to the emergency room.

For whatever reason, he tended to leave me alone, which I was very thankful for, especially since he towered over me.

Folks would say that he was “bad to the bone,” which in his case was an accurate description. Ironically, he was not raised to be bad. His father was one of the finest men I have ever known, so where all the “bad” came from we will never know.

He was one of those young men who found himself in the Army instead of prison. He went to Vietnam which did nothing to curtail his personality. Actually, he came back in worse shape. For the remainder of his life, he would be much the same as in the first part: a bitter man with a grudge against the world and a hard-core bully.

He lashed out at his family and what few friends he had, in the end and died a bitter, mean, and lonely man.

It seems to me that most bullies end up being not such good adults. Believe me, I have examples of that observation as well.

I have observed a few over the years and for the most part they have problems at home. They show out or bully younger kids as a way of coping with their home life.

That is not true all the time, but it is certainly a factor in many cases.

I have volunteered over the years in both schools and the prison system. I can almost always spot a bully. They stand out with their demeanor and especially their actions.

As bad as it is to be a bully, it is even worse to be bullied. I do not like that; it is not fair to the person who is being bullied and, in most cases, it is more than just one individual they are bullying.

They lose their self-esteem and worst of all they can get hurt.

My belief is that we should hold to a zero tolerance for bullying. That means that if you are caught bullying someone you pay immediate consequences. Not just a mild reprimand.

Like their victims they need counseling or sadly they will end up like my neighbor who had a miserable life and died alone.