Spires: Buying junk

“We were just driving by and saw all of the equipment, decided to stop and take a look,” I told him as he walked toward us.

“Everything here is for sale. Make me and offer and it will probably be yours,” he responded.

Like kids in a candy store, we started looking with earnest.

“How much for this?” my friend asked as he pointed at a plow leaning against one of the trucks.

“I’ll tell you what: just pile up over here what you want and I’ll give you a deal on all of it,” he said.

For a couple of hours, we gathered up pieces of stuff and put it in a pile like he had said. We had enough to fill up the truck we were driving and figured we better stop gathering stuff up.

There was a 1929 Ford pickup we both liked, so we asked him what he wanted for it.

“I’m not gonna sell that or the tractors or the farm trucks,” he said.

Disappointed, we asked him what he wanted for the large pile of old farm utensils we had gathered.

“I’ll take a $100 for the lot,” he said.

As quickly as he gave us the price, we took our money out and paid him.