Spires: Caught in the middle

I find myself wanting to know what is going on in the world; however, over the last couple of years it seems that there hasn’t been much positive going on.

There are some good things going on; it’s simply getting harder to find them.

Part of finding good things has been my attitude. It is hard to have a positive attitude with so much bad going on around us.

But it’s still out there; we just have to look a little harder.

Here are a couple of examples:

My wife and I are going to be great-grandparents.

I was shocked when I became a grandparent. It slipped up on me to be honest.

Becoming a great-grandparent, well to be honest, that really caught me by surprise.

I realized it was time and grandchildren do get older.

It is the natural order of things, so I’ve been told. It just seems it got here sooner than I thought.

When I was their age and started my family, I had an older gentleman, who worked for me at the time, tell me he would not bring a child into the world, because it was in such bad shape. That was 47 years ago.

If he thought that world was bad, he would be flabbergasted if he saw the world today.

I am a Rotarian and over the last 23 years my club along with other North Florida Rotary Clubs has supported the Rotary Disability Youth Camp. The camp provides kids with disabilities a “real” camp experience with one-on-one counselors. Just as importantly the camp gives parents and caregivers some much needed downtime.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the bad things around us we forget about the many good folks and good things that are happening.

In other words, we get caught in the middle between all the evil and the good.

The one thing we can never let go of is hope.

We must have hope that things will get better.

That is what I told the fellow years ago. It was my hope that the next generation will be able to fix what is wrong.

That is still my hope, but I understand they will have their hands full.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.