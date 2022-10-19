Spires: Caught in the tide

I have many faults; one of those, thankfully, is not getting caught in the tide of emotions when it comes to making decisions. That is mostly a virtue, but sometimes it can also be a terrible thing.
Letting something slip away from you because you fail to make a quick decision has plagued me most of my life. I am sure I am not the only person who has those types of experiences.
I try to think out my decisions, so therefore when it comes to buying a “Time Share,” I’m not a good prospect.
Once many years ago I was approached on the streets of New Orleans by someone offering a free dinner at a famous restaurant if you would take a 45-minute tour of their downtown condominium.
I decided it was worth an hour for a free meal and took them up on the deal. At the condominium I was treated like a king, waited on hand and foot as some would say.
The condominiums were super nice with splendid views of the city. They were nicely furnished, and they had a great deal for me. It was a deal of a lifetime. I was repeatedly told all I had to do was pay $300 down and $125 a month, plus a service fee (which increased annually) and I could spend two weeks a year in the condominium or upgrade to a thousand other places.
The tour itself took about an hour, so they did not lie outright about that, but it would take another hour and a half to get out. I had four different salespeople hounding me before it was over. Talk about not knowing what the word “no” meant.
Eventually they gave up and I was escorted out of the building. Instead of going out the front door where all the refreshments were located. I found myself standing in a back alley alone when the door shut behind me. I tried to go back in that same door, but it was locked.
I was about ten blocks away from Canal Street and had to walk all the way back to Bourbon Street where I happened to be when I got the sales spiel.
I started to go back to the front door of the condominium and start warning folks to stay away, but I decided it was not worth the energy.
That is why I do not make rash decisions or go to anything that offers something free to take a tour.
However, I have made decisions because I did not want to look back and regret not at least trying it. That is how I ended up buying a furniture store. It is also how I ended up writing and acting.
One other thing I have realized, as well, and it seems especially important now, is that we as a nation cannot allow ourselves to get caught up in some of the tide that seems to be sweeping the country, specifically the “woke” and “counterculture” movements.
It scares me a lot to think what is now happening.
As a country we need to take a step back and think this out and not buy the condominium that seems too good to be true.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.