Spires: Chickens and More Chickens

We had a chicken yard when I was growing up and one of my jobs was to gather eggs. It sounds simple enough, however when you have to fight your way past a couple of roosters it is not that easy.

The chicken yard and coop was located in the side of our property as a matter of fact it took up most of that side of the yard. My Dad built a shed about 30 feet long and roughly 10 feet wide. In the middle of the shed is where the chicken coop was located. Around the walls were little boxes where the hens roosted. My Dad favored Rhode Island Reds for two reasons: they laid bigger eggs and made great baking hens.

We also had those “Dominicker” chickens. They are a nice-size chicken with mixed black and white colors. I think they were what he grew up roaming my grandfather’s farm.

Once in a while he would open the chicken yard door and let our chickens roam some. I always thought it was funny that they would hardly ever get more than 100 feet from the chicken yard and if anything startled them they would run right back in the pen.

On average we usually had about 25 chickens and a couple of roosters. There would also be a couple of hens with biddies as well.

Those biddies would get up to about “fryer size.” Of all the things about chickens I did not like, “killing time” was by far the worst.

It is a messy operation. When a hen would stop laying Dad would take care of butchering her. When the fryers were ready it was a family operation.

There were about a dozen to catch which became mine and my brother Eddie’s job. At first you could corner them in the chicken yard. They’re pretty fast especially when you get down to the last two or three.

I want to go into all the gross details only to say that I will gladly pay for a chicken in the grocery store before I’ll go through that process again. Needless to say, it would be a couple of days before any of us would want to eat chicken.

Back in those days nearly everyone in our neighborhood had chickens.

Miss Katie across the street had a very nice chicken yard with at least 50 hens. She would hire me to cut her grass and help when it came to thin her herd of hens.

She sold her eggs and never raised any biddies for eating. When a hen would go through the second molt and stop laying, she would kill it. She would tell me which hen to catch and I’d go in the pen and get it. It was never an easy task, they were slower than the fryer size chickens; however, they would fight back. That usually meant I would get a few scratches in the process. At 50 cents apiece it was worth it.

One day I asked her if instead of chasing them all over the pen could I shoot them with my 22-caliber single shot rifle.

She agreed with one major stipulation, I had to shoot them in the head and not hit another chicken in the pen.

It took some patience to get everything lined up, but I got rather good at it. All I had to do then was go get the hen from the pen and help her with the cleaning.