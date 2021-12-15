Spires: Christmas 1954

Part 1
It is funny how certain memories stick out over the years. The Christmas of 1954 is one of those memories that, even though I was only a little over three years old at the time, has been etched in my memory.
Things had been very strange around our house for several weeks leading up to Christmas. You see, I was an only child at that time and didn’t understand what was going on.
What I would learn later and understand better as I grew older was that my days as an only child were numbered.
My mother was expecting and of course I didn’t know what that meant, only that I had been told I would have a brother or sister. I don’t remember being overly excited about giving up my status as the only child in the family, as a matter of fact truthfully, I was jealous of the idea.
Being an only child had its perks, especially when it came to my parents’ attention. I had their full attention and if we had had money, they would have showered me with all kinds of toys. Don’t get me wrong, I had toys, but not on any grand scale.
I really didn’t want for anything. I got my carrots and apples peeled as well as the occasional candy bar and soda pop.
It would turn out that my brother Eddie was born in late November, two months premature. I knew something had changed, because I was no longer as important as I had been a week earlier, before he arrived. They did not seem as anxious about peeling me a carrot and the candy dried up.
Another thing that was happening that I remember was the amount of time I was spending with family and friends. I would, on occasion, spend time with my aunt O’Dean Hanna, when she would come get me and I would spend an afternoon with her.
She was always my special aunt and I was certainly her special nephew. Her visits increased significantly after Eddie was born. She always had a cake on the counter in her kitchen and vanilla ice cream in the refrigerator.
Being the cakeaholic that I was and still am, it didn’t take much coaxing to get me to go with her. I spent a lot of time with her and my aunt Nilene Henderson, as well as a neighbor Rosalee Moat, during that time.
What I know now is that my parents, especially my mother, were spending most of their time at the hospital. Eddie weighed only three pounds when he was born, eventually losing another pound.
We have family pictures of him being fed with an eyedropper. He is certainly a miracle baby having survived, especially when you think it was 67 years ago, before all the wonderful technology they have today.
He is here today because of good doctors and nurses that took care of him. Of course, I didn’t understand all of that at the time. What I did understand was that I was no longer the center of attention in the Spires household.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.