Spires: Christmas 1954

It would turn out that my brother Eddie was born in late November, two months premature. I knew something had changed, because I was no longer as important as I had been a week earlier, before he arrived. They did not seem as anxious about peeling me a carrot and the candy dried up.

Another thing that was happening that I remember was the amount of time I was spending with family and friends. I would, on occasion, spend time with my aunt O’Dean Hanna, when she would come get me and I would spend an afternoon with her.

She was always my special aunt and I was certainly her special nephew. Her visits increased significantly after Eddie was born. She always had a cake on the counter in her kitchen and vanilla ice cream in the refrigerator.

Being the cakeaholic that I was and still am, it didn’t take much coaxing to get me to go with her. I spent a lot of time with her and my aunt Nilene Henderson, as well as a neighbor Rosalee Moat, during that time.

What I know now is that my parents, especially my mother, were spending most of their time at the hospital. Eddie weighed only three pounds when he was born, eventually losing another pound.