Spires: Christmas 1954

Part 2

The Christmas of 1954 would be my first memories of hearing about Santa Claus. This chubby little man with a red suit and white beard was being talked about a lot in my presence.

“What is Santa going to bring you?” I remember hearing folks ask me.

I began to understand that Santa was the bearer of gifts. I liked the idea of receiving gifts, especially toys. While my brother Eddie was in the hospital, I had been the recipient of several gifts.

Since I enjoyed the toys I received not associated with my birthday, the idea that this Santa Claus was going to bring me more toys took away some of the frustration I was feeling because of not being an only child.

So as people would ask me what I wanted, I decided to tell them a list of things I would like Santa to bring me. It seemed like the right thing to do.

I wasn’t all that excited about Eddie coming home since I didn’t like the idea of not being an only child any longer. However, the more I learned about Santa Claus the more excited I was about Santa coming to our house.