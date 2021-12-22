Spires: Christmas 1954

Part 2
The Christmas of 1954 would be my first memories of hearing about Santa Claus. This chubby little man with a red suit and white beard was being talked about a lot in my presence.
“What is Santa going to bring you?” I remember hearing folks ask me.
I began to understand that Santa was the bearer of gifts. I liked the idea of receiving gifts, especially toys. While my brother Eddie was in the hospital, I had been the recipient of several gifts.
Since I enjoyed the toys I received not associated with my birthday, the idea that this Santa Claus was going to bring me more toys took away some of the frustration I was feeling because of not being an only child.
So as people would ask me what I wanted, I decided to tell them a list of things I would like Santa to bring me. It seemed like the right thing to do.
I wasn’t all that excited about Eddie coming home since I didn’t like the idea of not being an only child any longer. However, the more I learned about Santa Claus the more excited I was about Santa coming to our house.
To this day I don’t know how my parents were able to deal with me and the fact that Eddie was in the hospital at that time of year. I know now that there had been many days during that time they did not know if he would survive.
As Christmas drew near, I began to get more and more excited about Santa coming and asked my mother daily how much longer it would be until Christmas.
Like a kid will do, I’m sure my constant questioning was annoying to her and my dad, but they would always give me an answer.
There was a caveat I learned about Santa and the toys. I had to be a “good little boy” in order for him to pay us a visit. I understood that concept well, especially when it came to obeying my parents.
Even as young as I was at the time, I knew that being “bad” meant a spanking and I did not like spankings. So, the month leading up to that Christmas I was a nearly perfect child. Sadly, I never matched that level of being good again.
I was so excited on Christmas Eve that I could hardly keep still. As a matter of fact, I nearly lost my “perfect child” status a couple of times.
That night after supper both of my parents were home, usually one or the other of them were spending the night at the hospital. So, it was a special night.
It is still etched in my mind what happened next. There was a knock on the door and my mother asked, “Who is it?”
From the porch I heard, “Ho-Ho-Ho! Merry Christmas!”
“I believe that is Santa Claus,” she said as she opened the door.
In walked a man wearing a red suit, black boots, and a thick gray beard, dragging a big red bag behind him. I ran and hid behind a chair in the living room.
“Come on in, Santa Claus. We have a little boy here who wants to see you,” my dad said.
I had been misinformed about Santa, I was under the assumption he would come during the night leaving presents under the tree and not bring them through the front door.
There was no way I was coming out from behind that chair, toys or no toys.
It took some coaxing and bribing, eventually I came out from behind the chair and Santa handed me my toys. I actually sat on his lap and have the picture to prove it.
Eddie would not come home until February of 1955 which ended my reign as an only child forever. I have had other memorable Christmases, but none as memorable as the Christmas of 1954.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.