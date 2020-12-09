Spires: Christmas 1958

A week before Christmas, my father had a heart attack – one of the many he would have before he passed away in January of 1970. At the time, I had no idea what a heart attack meant other than he was not home and in the hospital. They didn’t allow children to visit people in the hospital, so Rosa Lee, a neighbor, stayed with us when our mother visited Dad.

My brother had been born two-and-a-half months premature. He was born in November and did not come home until February. His first three months were spent in an incubator at the hospital. Once Eddie was brought home, everything changed for me.

I had been an only child and now Eddie got every one’s attention. His first few years were filled with sickness and trying to keep him alive.

Eddie was prone to pneumonia and a couple of days before Christmas he went back into the hospital. I found out when I got out of bed and was met by Rosa Lee when she heard me getting up that morning.

Like good neighbors were in those days, she was more than willing to help out. She told me that my mother had taken Eddie to the hospital during the night.