Spires: Christmas of 1958

In 1958, doctors did not have the technology that they do today, but our family doctor, Dr. Hillard Reddick, actually saved my father’s life by doing CPR on him and getting his heart to start back.

Eddie was not doing so well either. He had been on oxygen for two days as they worked trying to get all of the fluid off of his lungs.

It sounds a little selfish now, but children can be that way, especially at Christmas and birthdays.

I really had serious concerns about whether Santa Claus would come to our house. I was a little concerned about Eddie getting any presents since he was in the hospital, however I was mostly concerned about me.

On the few Christmas Eves I remembered to that point in my life, we had a tradition: Eddie and I were allowed to open one present from under the tree after supper.

That Christmas Eve, my mother came home from the hospital long enough for me to open my one present and take one back for Eddie.

I have no idea what the present was, but I do remember opening it up as my mother and her sister, my Aunt Bonnie, who was there to take care of me, watched.