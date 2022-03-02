Spires: Cold weather blues

It is about this time of year when we start to get tired of the cold weather and start counting the days to spring.
I personally don’t like cold weather, especially now that I’ve gotten older. It seems like I suffer more in the cold weather than I do when it is warmer.
Age has a lot to do with many things when you think about it, especially aches and pains. Cold weather seems to magnify all of those symptoms.
I remember hearing the old folks talk about how cold weather affected them and, at the time, I thought they were exaggerating; however, now I understand, they were telling the truth.
You see, as people age, I have learned, bones ache and things start to fall apart, which makes cold weather our enemy.
My Uncle Marcus was the world’s worst about telling us about all of his pains, especially when he was preparing to take one of his many trips to the hospital. He would go through all his symptoms one by one until he told you about that particular ailment, then if you were still listening, he would find another ailment to explain to you.
I had another friend who was a hypochondriac. If he heard about someone who had something wrong with them, he would soon develop the same symptoms, especially during this time of year.
When the cold weather started you would hear him talking about all of the symptoms he would be experiencing. It eventually got to be a joke about all his ailments, that is until he actually got sick and ended up in the hospital. We didn’t tease him anymore by the way.
We had a kid in our neighborhood who got his seasons turned around. My mother used to say you could tell the seasons by the clothes he wore.
If it was winter, he would be in shorts and shirtless. In the summer he wore long pants, a long sleeve shirt and his nose was running. We never figured out why he did that and for his sake he eventually grew out of it.
One of the reasons I have never like cold weather is because I grew up in a house with one fuel oil heater, which was located in the living room.
So, on those cold below freezing mornings my brother and I would jump out of bed then run to the heater to get dressed for school. Unless it was bitterly cold, like in the single digits, the heater was usually cut off at night, by the way, so the house would be cold when we first got up.
One of the advantages of living in the south, especially here in North Florida is that the winters don’t last long nor do the cold days. I lived in Carrollton, Georgia for six years and the cold weather would last another couple of weeks. I remember many mornings busting ice off the loading dock of my store.
Hopefully we are finished with the real cold weather, and we should see a warming trend, something I am looking forward to, by the way.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.