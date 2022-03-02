Spires: Cold weather blues

When the cold weather started you would hear him talking about all of the symptoms he would be experiencing. It eventually got to be a joke about all his ailments, that is until he actually got sick and ended up in the hospital. We didn’t tease him anymore by the way.

We had a kid in our neighborhood who got his seasons turned around. My mother used to say you could tell the seasons by the clothes he wore.

If it was winter, he would be in shorts and shirtless. In the summer he wore long pants, a long sleeve shirt and his nose was running. We never figured out why he did that and for his sake he eventually grew out of it.

One of the reasons I have never like cold weather is because I grew up in a house with one fuel oil heater, which was located in the living room.

So, on those cold below freezing mornings my brother and I would jump out of bed then run to the heater to get dressed for school. Unless it was bitterly cold, like in the single digits, the heater was usually cut off at night, by the way, so the house would be cold when we first got up.