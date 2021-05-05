Spires: Community businesses - a missing part of our lives

Times eventually forced me out of business. I could not compete with those big box stores and earn a living. Someone actually bought both of the stores I owned; however, both of them would eventually close the doors.

Another thing I miss about those days is the folks that just came by to visit, not necessarily to buy anything. That was alright by me as long as they didn’t interfere with business – and they didn’t.

I would venture to say that if you drive 15 or 20 miles in any direction (except on the interstate) you will encounter an empty storefront, probably more than one.

It says a lot about why our country is changing if you think about it. The last couple of generations have not experienced what I just wrote about. My generation is the last generation that was impacted by mom-and-pop stores as a way of life.

Now life moves at a different pace. People don’t have time to talk when they are in limited number of checkout lines waiting with a half-dozen folks behind them also in a hurry to get out.

One day no one will remember when buying something was part of your daily encounters with store owners or their employees, who were also your neighbors and friends.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.