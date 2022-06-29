Spires: Connoisseur of fish bait

There are so many kinds of “baits,” as one of my friends so aptly puts it, sometimes it can be hard to decide what to fish with.

Like Bubba said about shrimp in the movie “Forrest Gump,” there are many ways to cook shrimps; there are also a number of ways to bait a hook.

Remember there are several categories of fish to catch, which in turn creates a whole spectrum of baits.

You have your artificial bait, like plastic worms, crank baits, wiggly baits, top water baits, deep diving baits and the list just keeps getting bigger. We’re not even going to talk about saltwater because of the lack of space.

I like live bait, which creates a whole new gamut of categories.

I prefer crickets, especially since most of my fishing is for bream. Believe it or not there are now several kinds of crickets available. Last year we had a pandemic among crickets, and they were bred to common yard crickets which are normally black. Which created a strange shade of gray cricket with about a third of them being totally black.

This year, at least around my neck of the woods we have a new striped cricket, sort of a brown with dark stripes. In the cricket box they remind me of spiders. They are also hyperactive making them hard to keep in the cage.

My favorite cricket however is those that turn out almost white. Those strutted red bellies cannot stand for them to be in the water long. You know the type of fish I’m talking about, the kind Red Holland always caught.

I do like to fish with worms in the Spring, but again like everything else they are now diversified. AS a kid we fished with red worms my father raised or we dug up around the camellia bushes for a bucket full of wigglers.

Today you can buy giant red worms, green-red worms (I think they are dyed), pond worms, Alabama Stompers, in other words a real smorgasbord of tasty delights.

My Uncle Cratus Henderson used to make up a concoction of meal, cotton balls and cooking grease. He would make carp bait with the dough he made. We also used to crush up cornflakes then kneaded the grinds with water forming a sticky ball. Both potions would be formed around a hook and dropped in the water.

If there was a hungry carp anywhere around, he was doomed. It was not unusual to catch one over twenty pounds.

Just in case you are wondering how to cook a carp. I’ll give you Uncle Cratus’ recipe. The first thing you must do is bleed them, then skin them like a catfish. You need a good fresh cedar plank to place the fillets on. Heat the oven to 350 degrees and let it cook for about 45 minutes. Take it out of the oven, throw the fish away and eat the plank.

Seriously, he did everything I said about cleaning the fish, once it was filleted, he would cut small slices into the meat (they are full of bones) then either fry it extra crispy or grind the meat on a sausage grinder, mix it with onions, and make salmon type patties.

Oh, and by the way, like everything else “baits,” have gone up too. So, I may have to start digging my own or even better going out and “grunting” me some worms.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.