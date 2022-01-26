Spires: COVID, my nemesis

When all of this started, we were led to believe if you get the shots and wear the mask, you’ll be alright. That has not proved to be true. Granted it is said that we may have missed the deadly results of COVID by being vaccinated; however, in our case, we still got COVID.

It is now my understanding that although we have been vaccinated and have still contracted COVID, we can get it again. Actually, I know of several cases where individuals have had COVID twice and, like us, were vaccinated.

So having COVID is not a guarantee you can’t get it again.

The bottom line, as I see it, is there is no definitive solution as to how to exactly deal with COVID. It appears to me that those supposedly in charge are not as “in charge” as they would have us to believe they are.

My point is that I have not heard anyone say, “We don’t know exactly how to cure COVID.” Instead, we have all of these mandates that claim to be protecting us, which I’m sure they are, however, I would like to hear the truth once, if that is possible.