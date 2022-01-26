Spires: COVID, my nemesis

COVID finally caught up to me. I started getting sick last week and decided I needed to be tested for COVID.
It started out just like the flu. At first, I felt like I had been playing football against a bunch of guys much bigger than me, then the sinus attacks started and of course I started to run a low-grade fever.
A dull headache topped it off and I hit the couch, only to get up when I actually had to get up. It took two days for the test results to come back with that “you are positive” note.
By that point, I was actually starting to feel a little better. Thankfully, my wife took care of me very well. We just got her test back and it looks like I gave it to her as she has now tested positive too.
Here are my comments to all of this. Both of us wear our masks when we are in public. Bev has had all three shots, including the booster. I have taken both shots but, because of surgery at about the time that I was due, I have not had the booster at this time.
However, my blood work from my recent physical showed me with a high antibody count (from the vaccines); a good thing, according to my doctor.
Bev had the Pfizer and I had the Moderna vaccines.
We have tried to follow the guidelines and yet, we still end up with COVID, or some form of it (the test does not determine which form).
When all of this started, we were led to believe if you get the shots and wear the mask, you’ll be alright. That has not proved to be true. Granted it is said that we may have missed the deadly results of COVID by being vaccinated; however, in our case, we still got COVID.
It is now my understanding that although we have been vaccinated and have still contracted COVID, we can get it again. Actually, I know of several cases where individuals have had COVID twice and, like us, were vaccinated.
So having COVID is not a guarantee you can’t get it again.
The bottom line, as I see it, is there is no definitive solution as to how to exactly deal with COVID. It appears to me that those supposedly in charge are not as “in charge” as they would have us to believe they are.
My point is that I have not heard anyone say, “We don’t know exactly how to cure COVID.” Instead, we have all of these mandates that claim to be protecting us, which I’m sure they are, however, I would like to hear the truth once, if that is possible.
We have been struggling with cancer, HIV/Aids, the common cold for years and although there have been tremendous advancements, we are still dealing with those and many other health issues.
It looks like COVID and its many variants have already joined that list. The best we can do is as much preventive care as we can and pray that, if we do get COVID, we survive it.
I still plan to get the booster, by the way, as soon as I’m over this batch of COVID.
Something I did find helpful, by the way, was a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital website about COVID and home care. So far, what they recommend has worked; if you are interested, check it out at www.tmh.org/covid-19.
If there is a column in next week’s paper, you’ll know I survived. So, stay safe and good luck.
