Spires: Dealing with irate customers

I bought an already existing furniture store many years ago now. It was a franchise/dealership, so it was established with a building, accounts on the books and customers.

The business was in disarray when I bought it and it took me several months to get everything in order.

In the process of building back the business, I encountered a passel of unhappy customers. Most of the customers with problems I was able to fix or at least make them happy about whatever their problem happened to be.

There were a few, however, I could not console. There was absolutely no way or nothing I offered to do that was acceptable.

I happened to be talking to one of my friends who also owned a dealership about the problem I was having. He, too, had faced those same circumstances and gave me an example of what he had done in a similar situation.

He had held a fifty-percent-off lamp sale. An older lady had come into the store and found a lamp she liked. She bought the lamp and took it home with her.

The next morning, she came back to the store with the lamp. She was irate because the lamp did not work. The salesperson did what good salespeople do and took the lamp to a wall socket and plugged it in.

It had a bulb in it, but when they plugged it in, like the woman said, it did not work. Thinking it was the bulb, they replaced it with a new one and it still did not work.

After a few minutes of checking, they determined it was a faulty lamp. They took it back to the counter where the woman was standing to tell her that it did not work and that she could exchange it for another lamp.

The woman then looked over the store mumbling as she searched how unhappy she was. She did not find one she liked and went back to the counter.

“I like the one I bought. I don’t see anything I like in the showroom,” she told the clerk.

The clerk offered to refund the money for the lamp and the woman refused, asking that they find her one exactly like the one she had.

After looking on the company’s database they could not find one like she had bought.

Finally, the clerk got the owner to talk with the woman. She was still adamant about wanting that exact lamp she had bought.

After a considerable amount of time had transpired trying to please the woman, the store owner looked at the woman and said this: “Look, lady, here is what I am going to do. First, I am going to fire the clerk that sold you the lamp and then I am going to refund you the money for the lamp, as well as give you the lamp. Then I am going to kill myself. Will that satisfy you?”

She left in a huff and he never saw her again.

I never had irate customers get to that degree, but I did learn you cannot always please everybody.