Spires: Dec. 7, 1941

It is hard to believe, but children born in 1941 would be 81 years old this year, which means if you were 18 years old when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, you would be 99 years old now. That is why most of the people that were around during World War II as adults have passed on.

Our connection to those years is quickly disappearing. Few are around that can remember the hardships this country faced in those terrible times.

When the collective memory of those who lived back then is gone, then that history has a chance of being forgotten.

The one good thing about that era of time is that it is well documented. You can still see, read and watch much of what went on back then.

My parents were married in 1941; however, I was not born until 10 years later. My brother wouldn’t come along until three years after me. To be honest, I do not remember hearing them talk much about those years.

My dad died before I finished high school. My mother on the other hand got to see her two grandchildren.

Ironically as much as I love history, she never really talked about the war years, and I never really asked her. None of my uncles who fought in the war did either.

My father was never called up. The only thing that I ever heard him say was that he managed to stay ahead of the age bracket.

Three of his younger brothers served: two in the Navy and one in the Army.

The only story I remember from them was about the two in the Navy who accidentally met while their ships were docked somewhere in the Mediterranean. It was told that a friend of my Uncle Harry saw my Uncle Randall smoking a cigarette at the bow of his ship late one afternoon and told Harry what he had seen.

They were able to talk as they both stood on their respective ships.

Both ships were back on maneuvers that night and they did not see each other again until the war was over.

I did not know until a few years ago that Uncle Randall had been on the USS Missouri when the Japanese signed the surrender.

My mother’s brother, my Uncle Herman Sawyer, was in the Army. He participated in the Battle for Okinawa and was part of the occupation of Japan after the war.

Uncle Herman never talked about his experiences in combat; however, he did tell me about going to see his then brother-in-law while he was recuperating in the hospital.

All four of my uncles came home from the war and lived productive lives.

I am sure they were ready to put that part of their lives behind them, which is why you never heard much out of them about their experiences.