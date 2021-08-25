Spires: Diabetes is nothing to play with

Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.

It was a shocker, to say the least, and for the most part I had no symptoms. In other words, it caught me unprepared and totally off-guard.

It was during a regular checkup and blood work that I learned about my high blood sugar. Like most men, that “regular checkup” was five years in the making.

It was my wife Bev who insisted that I have the blood work done. I am glad that I listened to her.

After the blood work was done, I got a call the next day that I needed to go back to the doctor’s office. Thankfully, the nurse who called me said it was because of my high blood sugar. It sounded bad, but not as bad as some other diagnoses might have been.

My blood sugar level was over 400 on the test. I went cold turkey on anything sweet and by the time I made it back to the doctor, it was down to 330.

The end result was that I took a once-a-week shot and a daily shot. I took those first shots while he watched, to make sure I did it right.

In a week of cold turkey off of sweets and the shots as well as Metformin, I got the numbers below 140.