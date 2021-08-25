Spires: Diabetes is nothing to play with

Four years ago, I found out I was Type II diabetic.
It was a shocker, to say the least, and for the most part I had no symptoms. In other words, it caught me unprepared and totally off-guard.
It was during a regular checkup and blood work that I learned about my high blood sugar. Like most men, that “regular checkup” was five years in the making.
It was my wife Bev who insisted that I have the blood work done. I am glad that I listened to her.
After the blood work was done, I got a call the next day that I needed to go back to the doctor’s office. Thankfully, the nurse who called me said it was because of my high blood sugar. It sounded bad, but not as bad as some other diagnoses might have been.
My blood sugar level was over 400 on the test. I went cold turkey on anything sweet and by the time I made it back to the doctor, it was down to 330.
The end result was that I took a once-a-week shot and a daily shot. I took those first shots while he watched, to make sure I did it right.
In a week of cold turkey off of sweets and the shots as well as Metformin, I got the numbers below 140.
It has not been an easy road, because my real weakness is sweets. I watch everything that I eat now for its sugar content. Very little fried food or white bread.
For me, it was an overnight lifestyle change. It scared me so much at the time that I felt I had no choice other than to change my eating habits.
I lost a lot of weight in the process of cutting out carbohydrates (which turn into sugar). Thankfully, I like salads, lean meat, fish, and fresh fruit.
I still take a small dose of insulin every day, and Metformin tablets.
I’m not going to bore you with a bunch of statistics. Personally, I don’t have any close relatives with diabetes.
The doctor explained that although your chance of having diabetes is higher if you have a close relative with the disease, fifty percent of the people with diabetes don’t fit in that category.
In my case, it probably had something to do with being overweight. It really doesn’t matter where it came from; the bottom line is, I have it.
Here is my warning to you: Have your blood sugar checked regularly, at least when you have a physical. Guys are the worst about going to the doctor and I’m no exception. Sometimes we need a little prodding to do “the doctor thing.” I did.
It will surprise you as to how many people are “pre-diabetic” and take Metformin. It is probably one of the most used medicines out there.
The bottom line here is taking care of your health. We only get one shot at this and we better do it right.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.