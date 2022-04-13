Spires: Digging bait and going fishing

It seems that I have been digging bait and going fishing all my life. In my case that is about 65 or so years.

I can remember as early as 5 years old helping my father dig bait. It was a ritual of sorts for my dad. He had a small red worm bed and a larger earthworm bed in the back of our yard, which is where most of our bait came from.

Once he had filled up a can with worms, we would go to the six camellia bushes in the yard and he would dig around them for a “few extras” he always said. It was my job to pick the worms up and put them in the can.

The ones under the camellia bushes were always bigger for some reason. Because they were bigger I was always a little skittish about picking them up. I really didn’t have any choice. I had to pick them up as they would always be jumping around like they were on fire, thus the name “wiggler,” as they are more formally known.

We had a big old wooden boat down at my uncle’s place on Lake Talquin and my dad had a little five horsepower Elgin outboard motor. So, if we were going to the lake, he would have the motor in the back of our station wagon ready to go.

There was a time however that we would go to Chattahoochee and fish the river.

Those were always fun for me, especially when I got a little older. I could be Huckleberry Finn and wander up and down the river while he fished. Back at that time there were a lot of old abandoned barges grounded on the bank.

It would be like being on a shipwrecked island with all the old barges. Looking back, I’m surprised he let me wander like that, but I’m sure he kept an eye on me most of the time.

I would have a can of worms and a cane pole with a stringer tied to my belt loop. Back then it seemed like you could catch fish about anywhere you fished, especially around those old barges.

As I grew a little older, I got more serious about fishing, especially when I got my first reel and rod. My dad didn’t particularly like it, but there were many times I caught more fish than he did.

I don’t dig bait like I did years ago; instead I buy it at the bait store. Believe it or not I’ve tried over the years to start a bait bed; however, it never seemed to work out all that well.

One thing I still do is fish. My dad instilled it in me, and I still enjoy feeling the pull of a hand sized bream on my pole. As a matter-of-fact, I will be fishing just as soon as I finish this column.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.