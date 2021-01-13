Spires: Finding lost treasure

Too bad I didn’t see that sign earlier, but then I wouldn’t have all of the pictures of the treasure I saw that day either.

I found a manmade rock formation at Big Sur on the Pacific Coast Highway after taking another strange-looking road. I have a rock from the beach and pictures as well. It was not far from that bridge that you used to see on the Chevrolet commercials.

Many years ago, near Capps, Florida I went with a friend to look at a duck pond we were going to hunt and found one of the oddest treasures I have ever seen.

A half-mile into the woods we walked up on an old rotting fence. As we approached the fence, I saw a pair of men’s brogan (high-top) shoes sitting on the ground right at the fence. They were sitting just like someone had been zapped out of them with the laces tied at the top. I didn’t have a camera with me at the time so there is not a picture of that treasure.

I found a nice Case folding knife at a local park stuck in the ground. I do have that one.

In my collection of treasures, I have a railroad spike I found in the middle of a plowed field. No explanation as to how it got there; the nearest track was five miles away. I have an assortment of coins I have found, including an 1880 silver dollar. I did find a $50 bill once, but I spent it.