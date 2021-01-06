Spires: Fishing and bragging

That day was no exception, and we all had the limit (100 per boat) when we came out about 11:30 that morning.

We always waited on everyone to load their boats and go back to the Dew Drop Inn, where we were staying, to eat lunch together. Just as we were waiting a couple of game wardens drove up, right in the middle of our boats. They were extremely nice, standing with us while we waited on Jack and his partner to load their boat. That little gathering was usually a place Jack liked to brag and that day was no exception.

Neither one of the game wardens had offered to count our fish or check our licenses. I guess Jack did not see their vehicle or the game wardens standing in the group of 10 guys.

“Well, we got our limit,” he blurted out with me and a couple of fellows trying to cut him off with hand signals.

About the time he said it, he realized who was standing with us. He then added insult to injury by asking them if they wanted to count his fish.

At that point they said they would like to see his fish and both of their licenses. They counted every single fish in Jack’s boat, and he had been right: he had a 100 fish exactly.