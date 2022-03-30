Spires: Gas prices

For the first time since I have owned my Ford pickup truck, it cost me over $80 to fill it up.

Talk about sticker shock; I was totally surprised when the pump finally stopped.

My truck gets about 20 mpg, which is rather good for a full-size truck. So, at $4.19 a gallon, a round trip to my doctor’s office, which is 32 miles one-way, cost me in gas alone about $13.60.

A year ago, that same trip was under $9, an increase of about 45 percent. Now in the last three months our grocery bill has increased $30 a week or about 25 percent. We had the largest utility bill we have ever had since we have owned this house which was almost double the amount for the same time last year.

I’m old enough to have lived through the gas crunch of the ‘70s, when you had to sit in line every other day to buy gas. Interest rates for homes went up to almost 20 percent and inflation was rampant.

We have been in the mode for inflation and gas shortage/price increases to have these issues every 10 years or so. Changes can be expected, especially considering our politics. It is also not the first time I have had to tighten my belt, as far as expenses.

Personally, this time it has been worse. I am now retired and have a very limited income, as do most people I know.

When inflation makes an upward swing like it has over the past few months and fuel prices go up, two things will happen.

Like myself, people will start to cut back on their spending. In other words, they will buy less, go less, and eat out less.

Secondly, because of the volatile economy and the war in Ukraine, the stock market is doing strange things, which causes the average investor to tighten their belts as well.

I’m not an economist, just an average person trying to keep food on the table and a roof over my head. The kind of person that usually ends up getting the brunt of the mistakes made in Washington, D.C.

There was a time when most of the craziness didn’t filter down to me; however, I’m afraid those days are over forever. Which means that now it all comes down the hill, right into our laps.

I may not have but one vote, but believe me, what I’ve written about and what I’m dealing with will certainly motivate me to vote the next chance I get. I will remember who got us in this mess.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.