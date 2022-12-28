Spires: Grandkids and Christmas

We had the youngest grandchildren this weekend, Trey and Anabelle. They certainly make Christmas a joyous time of year.

Each time we have them we try to give them something to remember their trip to our house. A couple of trips back we took them to the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum in Chattahoochee, while they had the toy and game display.

They loved it. As a matter of fact, they didn’t want to leave.

Recently we took them to the Veterans Memorial Park’s Polar Bear Express train ride in Bristol. It was a really great experience and they loved it. You can check both out online for times. The Polar Bear Express runs through Jan. 1st and the Arsenal changes exhibits about every three months or so.

We also took in some Christmas lights along the way as well. That was always a big thing at my house when I was growing. Sometimes usually between Christmas and New Year’s we would ride through the neighborhoods to look at the lights.

Back then whole neighborhoods would put up lights. Downtowns were always covered in Christmas lights with most cities’ lights strung above the main street.

Cost now makes it prohibitive to string up lights like they used to do, however occasionally there are some folks who still do put up lights.

There was a fellow named Johnson who put up lights on a larger scale that I knew. He would start after Halloween putting up lights and around the middle of December, he would turn them on. He had a circle drive, and you could drive through his yard to see the lights.

He loved doing the lights every year and well over a hundred cars would drive through his yard every night. He had some unique displays as well. My favorite was a shopping cart that was hanging from a tree limb with Snoopy lite up sitting in the cart.

He did not have a lot of money so footing the nearly $1,000 utility bill got to be a burden on his pocketbook. Eventually he put a bucket at the beginning of the drive where people could donate to help pay for the light bill.

He passed away ten years ago, sadly the Christmas lights died with him.

We couldn’t afford a store-bought Christmas tree. My dad would watch for a real tree during the year, either on a right of way or property we had permission to hunt. So a couple of weeks before Christmas we would go tree hunting.

Sometimes it would be pine, however most of the time it was a small cedar tree. There was always something about the smell of a fresh cut tree in the house. A few strings of lights from the TG and Y, a few Christmas ornaments and of course those silver icicles hanging from the tree made even the plainest tree look good.

The most important part of Christmas was waking up, running to the living room and finding toys under the tree.