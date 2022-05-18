Spires: Great-grandfather-to-be

Over the next few weeks, I will become a great-grandfather. It seems so odd to me that I’ve reached the age in which that could be possible.

Becoming a grandfather was one of the biggest thrills of my life. It is a feeling different than anything I had experienced and difficult to explain until it happens to you. My granddaughter became the light of my life and at 16 years old still is as far as that goes.

A close friend of mine who is the same age as me just had his first grandchild. The first thing he told me as soon as his grandson was born was that I was right: there is no way to explain the feeling.

This great-grandchild is the result of my wife’s family and her oldest granddaughter. Just the same, both her and I are trying to deal with the idea of becoming “greats.”

Bev’s mother just turned 95 a few weeks back and will be a great-great-grandmother. Five generations of that family will soon be together. That is a treat that few families get to enjoy.

I have a picture of my step-grandmother with five generations. She was my grandfather’s second wife. The picture is of her daughter and family taken many years ago.

My son was born a month before my grandmother on my mother’s side passed away; we were never able to get that picture. It would have been four generations. About as close as we ever came to the fifth generation.

For me to go back five generations on my father’s side of the family I would need to go back to the American Revolution era of time. My Spires grandfather was born in 1872.

It would be the same for my mother’s side of the family since my grandfather Sawyer was born in 1869.

I never knew either of my grandfathers and only one of my blood grandmothers (Spires was a step-grandmother).

So, as generations go, my heritage was limited in the number of generations I could have lived with. However, my kids got to see all their grandparents except my father who passed away before they were born.

Something that I have noticed about generations I would like to share.

When my great-grandparents were young, and even before then, many families did not start until they had security. In other words, the men were settled into a job or business before they got married, thus they were older and more settled before they contemplated children.

So, to be a part of a fifth generation still living at the time is an honor not given to a lot of people, making it something I am proud to be a part of and I know Bev is as well.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.