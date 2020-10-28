Spires: Growing up near the woods

In the end we just started nailing boards together with the general idea of how it should be built. One of the boy’s dad was a carpenter by trade and he did know a little bit about building. Not enough to make a whole lot of difference in the final product.

My brother Eddie helped us as well. He had hearing problems and for some reason he seemed to be fixated on nailing boards. Now I think it had something to do with the vibrations he could feel.

The fort ended up with three or four times as many nails in it as were probably necessary, because of Eddie and our large quantity of nails. I don’t think my father ever realized any of his nails were missing.

The finished product did not look anything like Fort Apache. It actually looked more like a shed after an earthquake.

Once it was built, we spent hours playing it. The fort became an Old West fort many times, a camp in Africa (after seeing a Tarzan movie), a World War II combat zone, and a river boat (Huckleberry Finn inspiration).

That old fort lasted a long time, even after most of us were grown. Development changed the old woods to a housing development and of course the fort was torn down.