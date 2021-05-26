Spires: Hard days of summer

When the weather starts getting hot is when I remember those hard days of summer.

I grew up working in tobacco, shade tobacco to be exact, and like cotton I can’t imagine a harder or hotter place to be that in a tobacco shade when the temperature hovers around 100 degrees.

For us, tobacco season started the last week of May. We were out of school in those days so that we could work in the fields. Shade tobacco is a labor-intensive crop. It had to be hand-picked (primed). My first year, I was a “toter” for one of the older kids who “primed” the leaves.

You start at the bottom of the plant with the bigger leaves and work up to the top, usually two or three leaves at the time.

The primer would hand you a “turn” of leaves (a good-size handful), which you would carry to the wagon waiting at the end of the row. The further away you were from the wagon, the faster you had to run in order to get back to grab another arm full of leaves.

As hard as it is to believe now, back then you actually ran most of the day, back and forth from your “primer” to the wagon.