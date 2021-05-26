Spires: Hard days of summer

When the weather starts getting hot is when I remember those hard days of summer.
I grew up working in tobacco, shade tobacco to be exact, and like cotton I can’t imagine a harder or hotter place to be that in a tobacco shade when the temperature hovers around 100 degrees.
For us, tobacco season started the last week of May. We were out of school in those days so that we could work in the fields. Shade tobacco is a labor-intensive crop. It had to be hand-picked (primed). My first year, I was a “toter” for one of the older kids who “primed” the leaves.
You start at the bottom of the plant with the bigger leaves and work up to the top, usually two or three leaves at the time.
The primer would hand you a “turn” of leaves (a good-size handful), which you would carry to the wagon waiting at the end of the row. The further away you were from the wagon, the faster you had to run in order to get back to grab another arm full of leaves.
As hard as it is to believe now, back then you actually ran most of the day, back and forth from your “primer” to the wagon.
By the way, I was 8 years old when I started as a toter. We got paid $12 a week and the season usually lasted about four weeks. Girls got to work in the barns “stringing tobacco” after it was primed and brought to the barn. Some of the older boys worked hanging the tobacco in the rafters.
We were picked up at daylight in a farm “labor” truck and brought back at around 6 o’clock that evening, usually covered in dirt and sweaty.
We had to take our own lunch and, if we were lucky, a dime to get a drink out of the machine at the office area, where we ate lunch.
After a 30-minute break, we were back at it for the rest of the afternoon. Occasionally it would rain in mid-afternoon and we got a reprieve from the heat, at least for a little while, until it stopped. Then it would not only be hot, but sultry as well.
The next summer I got promoted to a “primer,” still a hot job, but not as much running. The following summer I got lucky and worked in the newly established peach packing house. It was hard work, but inside. My job there was loading refrigerated tractor-trailers with bushel baskets of peaches. There were two of us boys who stacked the baskets in the trailers (no forklift, by the way).
We set up a roller system to the front of the truck, where we had to slide the baskets, then stack them.
My first day on the job, my shoulders hurt so bad from lifting peaches I cried and almost didn’t go back to work.
The good thing, however, was that I was making just about as much a day as I had been making a week in tobacco.
My next job was bagging groceries at the local IGA, which was a breeze compared to tobacco and peaches. One thing I realized about those first two jobs: I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life doing manual labor. I’m glad I had those experiences. It didn’t kill me, although at the time I wasn’t sure I was going to make it.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.