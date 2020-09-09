Spires: How time flies

I don’t understand where all of this “time,” has gone. It was only yesterday when I was walking to the neighborhood store to sell drink battles so that I could buy some candy.
When I was young time seemed to drag out the seconds, today, they just fly by like a rocket ship.
Now a week ago seems like it was yesterday. The same thing with the years.
I had a conversation with a friend a few days ago and we were discussing something that happened to his brother.
“What was that, about three years ago,” I said.
“Oh no, it’s been over six years,” he told me.
“You got to be kidding me,” I responded, expecting him to agree that it had only been three years ago.
I lost that argument, because he was exactly right, when I had a chance to think about it. Where did I lose that three years, I have thought since that conversation?
Sadly, that is not the only time issue I have had, what I have learned is that for now, time does fly right by us.
As hard as it is to believe we will be at Election Day before we know it. All that hoopla and media buzz will suddenly be a thing of the past. I’m not sure we will get rid of the “COVID,” that quick, however.
I’m working on a book, “The Night of The Grey Dog,” which I hope to publish soon, as well as the third part of “The Curious Life of Marci Bell.”
The “Grey Dog” I’ve been working on for over six years. It needs some polishing up and for some reason I struggle finding the time to finish it. Again, time gets away from me.
The Marci book’s Part 1 and 2 are on Amazon, if you want to check them out. Part three is being written as we speak.
I’m also writing the series in the Floridian each week that could very easily be turned into a book one day, providing I have the time to work on it.
So, for me, time is a problem and the faster it goes the bigger the problem becomes. In my case, sitting down and writing a column and chapters of Marci and “Ghost Eyes,” makes me set aside that time I need to get something accomplished.
If you have any ideas on time management, please share them with me.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
