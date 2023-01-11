Spires: I don’t like bullies

Growing up I only had a couple of bullies bother me. They were always older kids who seemed to see bullying as a rite of passage.

I figured bullies out pretty quickly. If you stay out of their way, they tend to leave you alone and I was really good at staying out of their way. It was not so bad that I would end up in a fight. Most of the bullying was verbal calling you names like “squirt or in my case fatty.”

I started gaining weight about the third grade and was wearing husky pants by the fourth grade. That lasted until the summer between sixth and seventh grade.

To be honest I’m not sure why, other than by then I was playing in the city leagues and doing a lot of running.

The name calling stopped by the way. I never got picked on for my weight again.

Over the years I saw kids get bullied and on occasion I intervened. Sadly, I didn’t intervene near enough.

On one occasion that I remember two older boys (usually the case) were picking on a kid that was small for his age. I knew him; however, he was younger than me by at least one grade.

I saw the boys picking on him and could see he was crying. I walked between him and his two tormentors.

“You want to pick on somebody, pick on me,” I told them.

That is exactly what they did; they started calling both of us names. Thankfully, he had an older brother that saw the whole ordeal and intervened. Those boys never picked on either one of us again and both showed up at school the next day with black eyes.

School taught me a little about bullies, just not enough to deal with adult bullies. Adult bullies are different. They are more about intimidation, and most are passive-aggressive. They would swear to you they were not bullies when, in fact, they are the definition of a bully.

Another thing I learned is that adult bullies can be women, big men, short men, and a lot of times, your boss.

I have had good bosses and bad ones. The bad ones were definitely bullies.

I had a boss one time that threatened me on a daily basis that he would fire me. He didn’t outright say he was going to fire me. He actually said, “I’m not sure you are going to be here next week.”

It just so happened I liked the job and was doing good. He believed keeping that kind of pressure on someone would make them do better.

In my case it backfired. I was on the look for another job as soon as he started bullying me and was lucky enough at the time to get a better job.

When I quit, he was actually shocked. So, I told him why I was leaving, and he was surprised.

I quickly learned after that experience that I would no longer be bullied and over the past 40 years I cannot think of a time that I let someone bully me.

I also intervened when I found out one of my children was being bullied. That is why I am writing this article. There is no place for a bully, especially in school. In my day, we took care of it ourselves.

Today, that is not a good idea. If you are bullied at school, tell the teacher and the principal. If you are a parent and suspect your child is being bullied, have that talk with them.

If you are bullied at work, ask to talk with a supervisor or the boss. Life is too short to allow someone to bully you.