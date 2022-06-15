Spires: I miss folks whistling

I think that it is strange that you don’t hear people whistling anymore.

I grew up hearing people whistling. As a matter of fact, I used to do a lot of whistling myself and, for some unknown reason, I just stopped.

Recently, on a lark, I tried to whistle a tune – and nothing happened. I guess I’ve lost the knack to whistle.

We had a neighbor who whistled when they worked in their yard. I remember listening to him whistle all the time. He was pretty good at it, too. Back in those days, before everybody had televisions or air conditioners, folks used to sit on their front porches in the evenings and visit.

He would serenade the entire neighborhood with his whistling. Those were some of the good times I remember: sitting out on the porch hearing him whistle old Hank Williams’ tunes, especially “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

When I hear that music today, it brings back memories of sitting on our front porch on Malcolm Street.

I had a great-uncle, Bud Conant, who was a whistler as well. He lived in Eustis, Florida and operated a freight delivery service out of the train depot. The early UPS, you might say.

When I was about 11 years old, I spent the day with him making his deliveries. He whistled the entire day. He would whistle songs like “Camptown Races,” “When the Red, Red Robin (Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin’ Along),” “Oh, Susannah,” “You are My Sunshine,” “Turkey in the Straw,” and one of my favorites at the time, “Take Me out to the Ball Game.”

He could whistle show tunes. You could ask him to whistle something and most of the time he could whistle it. He liked “Stardust” and “In the Mood.”

I remember hearing him whistle, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and being able to hear every word.

As a child working in the tobacco fields, I remember hearing people whistle all the time while they labored in those hot shades priming tobacco and especially the women in the barns who either whistled or sang.

My cousin Skipper White was one of the best whistlers I ever heard. She loved to whistle, especially gospel songs. She had a unique sound when she whistled, almost like a trumpet. It was a real treat to hear her whistle.

She and her husband Ray (we called him Buddy) were one of the first casualties of COVID, dying within two weeks of each other. She is the last of the folks that I knew who could whistle.

Sadly, whistling is becoming another one of those lost arts. Whistling brings back a lot of good memories for me and I, for one, sure do miss hearing folks whistle.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.