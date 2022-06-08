Spires: I really didn’t mean to say that

Over that last couple of years, there has been a noticeable number of people who have been publicly called out for their comments.

I am sure you know who I am talking about; it is primarily politicians, sports stars and celebrities in general.

I’m really not sure who is doing the “calling out,” it seems to be someone who undoubtedly has never said anything that they wished they could take back. Seriously, you never hear who it is that puts the blame on them; it seems to be a collaborative effort by whoever oversees the monitoring of that particular group of people.

There must be someone, somewhere who decides who gets a pass and who gets humiliated for their actions.

Like the “cancel culture,” even though no one seems to be in charge, a lot of stuff got cancelled in the process by some larger-than-life source.

The other thing I do not understand is why some folks had their careers ruined while others only had to apologize and go back to doing what they had been doing prior to being caught. Some never got a reprimand for what they had done.

Repercussions of that have far-reaching effects. Case in point would be Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Nobody’s career ended for some reason. I guess the “calling out squad” was watching the rerun of Gilligan’s Island at the time the Oscars were on television.

The other side of that coin is how this affects us, the regular people.

I learned a long time ago to watch what I said and especially what I wrote. Being careful with what we say is common sense, even before the current state of affairs. Now we need to be extra vigilant with our actions as well.

I remember when men were reprimanded for opening doors for women. I have had that happen to me. Believe it or not, more than one time.

In one instance I was called everything but loose by a lady that I held a door open for who became terribly upset with me. I will not tell you what she said; however, there were a number of expletives included in her comments.

For a while after that I was gun shy about opening doors, but eventually the “no opening doors for women” concept went away, or at least folks got over it.

Now I don’t think about it and open doors for women and older people all the time without hesitation.

I cannot imagine how people like Rodney Dangerfield, Don Rickles and even Johnny Carson would be able to deal with today’s rules. It would be a disaster for them and I’m sure the powers-that-be would have a heyday.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.