Spires: I was one of the lucky ones

It started out as just an innocent attempt at growing up; a little rebellious you might say. I decided at the age of nine that I wanted to try a cigarette.

Sounds stupid now, but at the time, when almost all the adults were smoking, it seemed like the thing to do. You must remember that in those days cigarette ads were everywhere: on TV, in magazines and on billboards.

I well remember the kind of cigarettes people smoked. My mother smoked Winston’s, my father smoked a pipe or rolled his own with Prince Albert in the can, cousin Buddy smoked Salem’s, Uncle Cratus smoked Pall Mall or Home Runs (unfiltered cigarettes) and the list goes on and on.

Marlboro was the hip cigarette. It was the one with the cool western-dressed guy leaning against a barn with a cowboy hat and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. I wanted to be cool, so I got my hands on a Marlboro cigarette from one of the teenagers and decided to give it a try.

I grabbed some matches out of the house and went behind the shed. I was pretty nervous about the whole deal; my parents had been adamant that I did not smoke. It seemed hypocritical to me at the time; however, now I know they had the habit and did not want me to start.