Spires: I was one of the lucky ones

It started out as just an innocent attempt at growing up; a little rebellious you might say. I decided at the age of nine that I wanted to try a cigarette.
Sounds stupid now, but at the time, when almost all the adults were smoking, it seemed like the thing to do. You must remember that in those days cigarette ads were everywhere: on TV, in magazines and on billboards.
I well remember the kind of cigarettes people smoked. My mother smoked Winston’s, my father smoked a pipe or rolled his own with Prince Albert in the can, cousin Buddy smoked Salem’s, Uncle Cratus smoked Pall Mall or Home Runs (unfiltered cigarettes) and the list goes on and on.
Marlboro was the hip cigarette. It was the one with the cool western-dressed guy leaning against a barn with a cowboy hat and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. I wanted to be cool, so I got my hands on a Marlboro cigarette from one of the teenagers and decided to give it a try.
I grabbed some matches out of the house and went behind the shed. I was pretty nervous about the whole deal; my parents had been adamant that I did not smoke. It seemed hypocritical to me at the time; however, now I know they had the habit and did not want me to start.
After I finally got the match lit, I tried to get the cigarette to ignite. It looked so easy when I had seen other folks do it, but for some reason I struggled with it.
After I finally got it started, I took a couple of deep puffs and spent the next ten minutes coughing and trying to throw up. It turned out to be a terrible experience and something I never repeated. It became my first and last cigarette.
I, thankfully, missed out on the ills of cigarette smoking because of one unpleasant experience.
My cousin Mike and I got to talking about trying our hand at cigars shortly after that. My father would occasionally buy a cigar and smoke it. I tried a puff on one of his once when he wasn’t looking and had a very similar experience as I did with the cigarette.
Mike on the other hand managed to get a whole cigar, one of those strong, dark ones. His experience was a little different than mine. He waited until his mother was at work and went to the backyard to their picnic table.
Being cool was part of the process, so he stretched out on top of the table and lit up his fancy cigar. He smoked about a third of it and decided to sit up; that turned out not to be such a clever idea. Not only was he dizzy, he was also extremely sick to his stomach.
Needless to say, neither one of us ever became smokers.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.