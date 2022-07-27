Spires: Lazy days of summer

For many years, I played city league softball. I was an avid player, in that I played a lot of games, every chance I had to be exact.

Now don’t get “avid” confused with being good. The truth is, I was at the upper end of mediocre.

I could catch the ball (most of the time), run the bases (not fast), and, on a good day, pitch. I didn’t have the arm for the outfield, so I usually played first base, second base, catcher, or pitcher.

Sadly, I wasn’t good enough to be a shortstop or third baseman – that, and the fact the ball comes at you extremely fast in those positions and is subject to hit you in the face if you’re not pretty good.

About 16 years ago I finally had to give it up. I just couldn’t run the bases like I wanted to or bend over without throwing my back out of joint.

To have to give it up was one of the hardest things I have ever done, believe it or not. It was the fear of getting hurt that helped me make that decision. About that time one of my younger friends was chasing a fly ball in deep center field when it bounced off the fence and hit him between the eyes.

He ended up at the emergency room, followed by a couple of days in the hospital and three different surgeries. He missed work and recovering from the accident took several months. That is a lot of misery and lost income for a hobby.

Over the years I had my share of incidents – nothing on that scale, thankfully. Once I was playing second base and had a hard grounder hit straight to me. I was preparing to catch the ball when it hit a rock and went just above my glove and nailed me in the shine.

In just a matter of seconds I had a knot half the size of the ball sticking out on my shine. It even had the seams from the ball embedded in what became a really bad bruise.

I could feel the weight of the bruise filling with blood; however, like a real trooper, I “walked it off” and played the rest of the game.

That night I kept ice on it to keep the swelling down. The next day I was sitting in my wholesale store when a customer walked in and saw me with the ice pack on my leg.

By then it was black and blue and the size of half a grapefruit, they asked me what had happened, and I told them.

“My brother had a bruise like that, a blood clot broke loose, went to his heart and he died,” the customer told me.

Needless to say, that caught my attention. I slipped lower down on the mediocre scale after realizing I needed to be a lot more careful about charging a ball.

Between my own experiences, my friend who ended up in the hospital and old age I decided it was time to step away from my favorite hobby.

I have truly missed playing ball. I gave my glove to our granddaughter who is playing softball to have as an extra one. I still have a couple of the bats I played with, because they’re not legal anymore, and I really am not ready to let them go.

Those lazy summer afternoons playing ball were a part of my life until I finally gave it up 56 years in. Those were good memories and I really do still miss those days.