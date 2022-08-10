Spires: Learning about aging

It has taken me a long time to accept the idea that I am growing older and have limitations.

I was listening to a The John Tesh Show, recently when he said that if you could walk up four flights of stairs in under a minute you were considered to be in good health.

He learned this he explained from a recent study (somewhere, by someone who studies such things). Now being out of breath is all right, according to the study, he added.

Being out of breath would be an understatement for me. I am not sure I could walk up four flights of stairs – let alone do it in under a minute.

When I played high school basketball, we did what we called the “Minute Drill.” It happened at the end of the practice every day and it was extremely hard to make it in under a minute. The drill started on the baseline, then running to the foul line and back, which repeated to the center court line, opposite foul line, opposite base line, twice.

If you failed, which I often did, you had to repeat the drill, however the coach was nice enough to give you a minute and ten seconds to complete it the second time. Fail that one and you got between ten and twenty laps around the court (no cutting corners) depending on the mood of the coach on that certain day.

Now, even under extreme duress I doubt I could run more than a few yards at best. I would be easy prey for a mugger, thus the reason, if I’m out walking, I carry pepper spray with me.

Today, I can still cut the grass with a push mower and my cordless weed eater. That cordless weed eater by the way is my part in helping to preserve the Ozone layer. Just as a note of interest it takes me twice as long as it did five years ago.

A couple of years back I had a stress test where they put you on a treadmill and hook you up to a bunch of wires. I did fairly well until the doctor started to tilt the treadmill up like I was walking up a steep hill. Not only did he tilt it up, but he also sped it up.

It was akin to the “Minute Drill,” in that it lasted about a minute, but seemed much longer. By the end of the test, I was hassling like a steam engine pulling up a long hill.

When it was over, I was allowed to sit down, which I was more than ready to do. The nurse took the electrodes off me while the doctor disappeared to look at the results.

It turns out he wanted my heart rate to 160 or more beats a minute. He said I passed the first part of the test in that I did not die on the treadmill. I was in the normal range on the rest of the test for a 90-year-old man, he told me, chuckling at his own joke, which at the time I did not feel was that funny.

My Uncle Marcus Hanna used to say that growing old was not for the faint-of-heart. At the time I did not pay much attention to his comment, however now I have learned he was right.