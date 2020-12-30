Spires: Leaving 2020 behind

I had a friend that had a really bad year back in 1989. About this time of year, we were having a conversation and I never will forget what he said.
“I’ll be so glad when this year ends. I don’t think I can take much more of 1989,” he told me.
He was right. That year had been really rough on him; he was ready for it to end and a new year start.
I’ve thought about what he said all those years ago and, like him, I’m certainly ready for 2020 to end.
There is a catch to wanting a year gone. There is no guarantee that the new year will bring anything better.
In his case, it didn’t. Things continued to get worse for him and it wasn’t all that good of a year for me.
Somehow, we both managed to survive 1990.
Like every year since then there has been some good things mixed in with the bad. The problem is we tend to not focus as much on the good, especially during a political year.
I ran for two offices back in the 1980’s and lost both of them. It was a hard pill to swallow at the time. However, I got over it pretty quickly, especially when I realized it was for the best.
Sometimes it is hard to see the forest for the trees and, in my case, I had that problem.
In one of the races, the fellow that beat me was the incumbent and made a decision that would cost him pretty dearly after he won. Those that opposed his decision set up a protest in front of his business and a boycott.
Ironically, I agreed with his decision and even crossed the picket lines to support his business. He managed to survive the boycott. I know now that it would have put me out of business.
I lost the other race because of my last name. Some folks will understand what I mean by that.
Truthfully, they did me a favor on two levels. I found out who my true friends were and like in the other race, my opponent, another incumbent, paid dearly for his win.
There was actually a third thing I learned, as well: People will lie about you.
I was a little bitter about that one, by the way. So, all this mudslinging that goes on during a campaign made me realize you have to consider the source, which is what I finally accepted. So, for all of these years I have avoided those people and even a couple of organizations.
So, 2020 will be over Thursday night at 12 o’clock and I say it certainly had its ups and downs. I lost some good relatives and some good friends in 2020, so I cannot erase it from my memory.
What I can do is pray that 2021 will bring some joy and happiness to my life and, with God’s help, I’ll have the fortitude to live with the bad.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.