Spires: Leaving 2020 behind

In one of the races, the fellow that beat me was the incumbent and made a decision that would cost him pretty dearly after he won. Those that opposed his decision set up a protest in front of his business and a boycott.

Ironically, I agreed with his decision and even crossed the picket lines to support his business. He managed to survive the boycott. I know now that it would have put me out of business.

I lost the other race because of my last name. Some folks will understand what I mean by that.

Truthfully, they did me a favor on two levels. I found out who my true friends were and like in the other race, my opponent, another incumbent, paid dearly for his win.

There was actually a third thing I learned, as well: People will lie about you.

I was a little bitter about that one, by the way. So, all this mudslinging that goes on during a campaign made me realize you have to consider the source, which is what I finally accepted. So, for all of these years I have avoided those people and even a couple of organizations.

So, 2020 will be over Thursday night at 12 o’clock and I say it certainly had its ups and downs. I lost some good relatives and some good friends in 2020, so I cannot erase it from my memory.