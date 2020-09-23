Spires: Lessons learned raising chickens

I grew up on a small piece of land just outside of town.
As far as acreage, there wasn’t much to it. Maybe an acre and a half at the most.
On that small piece of land however, my father managed to raise most of the vegetables we ate. We had a chicken pen that provided plenty of eggs and the occasional Sunday baked hen.
As far back as I can remember, I helped with chores around the house and helped my dad with the garden – something I was never fond of doing.
Except of breaking up the ground at the first of the growing season, when a fellow named Brown with his mule would come to the house and plow up the garden; the rest was done by hand.
As quickly as I got old enough to hold a hoe, I spent many an hour working in that garden.
My dad had one of those big wheeled hand plows that he actually set the rows with and did what they called a “turn by,” throwing dirt on the seeds.
Of all the equipment I have ever been involved with, the hoe and hand plow are high on my dislike list.
Those things will work you to death.
There were a few things that I liked. The smell of fresh-turned dirt and fresh garden peas cooked with a smoked ham hock on the dinner table bring back some fond memories.
However, I have mixed emotions about the chicken coop. It didn’t really bother me to feed the chickens. Just go in the pen, fill up the troughs with water and spread some laying mash around. Gathering eggs was a whole different situation.
The coop where the chickens laid their eggs was actually part of a large shed that my dad built. It had a storage area on the front, where all the equipment was kept, a small area to keep the chicken feed, the chicken coop, then another larger storage area.
There was a door from the outside into the coop that kept you from having to go through the chicken yard.
Included with the hens was one very feisty rooster. He was a big fellow standing almost two feet tall and very protective of his harem.
He didn’t seem to mind so much if you went through the chicken yard, but when you went through the back door to the coop, he took offense for some reason.
Most of the time he was standing near the door waiting on you to come through.
Roosters have a spur on the back of each leg and that is what they use to fight.
This fellow had a spur that was at least three inches long with a sharp point on the end of it.
As soon as you opened that door, he would attack you trying to stick you with one of his spurs.
Usually I took a stick in there with me to keep him away while I searched through the nest for eggs.
Did I mention that the hens were bad to peck you if they were on their nest when you tried to get to the eggs?
Many times, I came out of that hen house bloody.
Once I was sick and couldn’t gather the eggs.
I need to tell you the reason I got the job to gather the eggs. It was simple: my mother refused to do it, so the duty feel to me.
So, since my mother wouldn’t gather eggs, my dad had to do it.
I was sick at the time, so I don’t know the whole story, what I do know is we had a large baked chicken that Sunday for dinner and I never saw that rooster again. As a matter of fact, there was never another rooster in the pen.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
