Spires: Lessons learned raising chickens

However, I have mixed emotions about the chicken coop. It didn’t really bother me to feed the chickens. Just go in the pen, fill up the troughs with water and spread some laying mash around. Gathering eggs was a whole different situation.

The coop where the chickens laid their eggs was actually part of a large shed that my dad built. It had a storage area on the front, where all the equipment was kept, a small area to keep the chicken feed, the chicken coop, then another larger storage area.

There was a door from the outside into the coop that kept you from having to go through the chicken yard.

Included with the hens was one very feisty rooster. He was a big fellow standing almost two feet tall and very protective of his harem.

He didn’t seem to mind so much if you went through the chicken yard, but when you went through the back door to the coop, he took offense for some reason.

Most of the time he was standing near the door waiting on you to come through.

Roosters have a spur on the back of each leg and that is what they use to fight.

This fellow had a spur that was at least three inches long with a sharp point on the end of it.