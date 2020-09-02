Spires: Let’s talk about relatives

Several people in my family have done a lot of research on our ancestors. Both on my mother’s side and my father’s side.
On my mother’s side (Sawyer) one of my cousins has traced us back to someone who fought in the American Revolution, four grandfather’s back. This qualifies us to be Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.
On the Spires’ side, my grandmother Anna Mathis is the one with the interesting linage.
You see, through her, I am related to Pocahontas.
This is going back over 400 years to Jamestown by the way. Now please understand she was not close kin by any stretch of the imagination. As a mater of fact, she was the sister of one of my extremely distant cousins or as the old folks use to say, first cousin several hundred times removed.
Let me share how all of this came about from the FamilySearch website:
The Patawomeck Tribe (Virginia) believe that Winganuske, who is recorded as one of Chief Powhatan's favorite wives in 1610, is the mother of both Pocahontas (Matoca Pocahontas Powhatan Rolfe) and Cleopatra. They know the names of only seven of his many children and the names of 12 of his reportedly hundreds of wives.
Here is where it gets interesting.
This part of my family history starts with one of those unknown wives whose daughter married an Englishman, Raleigh Croshaw in York, Virginia. They had five children in 13 years. She died as a young mother in December 1624 at the age of 30. She would have been Pocahontas’ half-sister (same father, different mother).
There are a few people in this linage that I had rather not talk about by the way. We all have those, I’m sure.
As I have read through some of the interesting information about my family’s history, I found a common thread that continues even today.
You see I come from a long line of people who lived, loved, and raised families through hard work and perseverance. They faced many obstacles, especially those who came to this country in those early days.
It has never been easy for people like me and my kin folks. They almost to a person had to live off the land on small farms. About a hundred years many took jobs off the farm to support their families.
The more I see and the more I learn about my family the better I understand why I feel like I do about this country and my fellow Americans.
You see I am from what folks use to refer to as “salt of the earth kind of people,” and I’m proud of that by the way.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
