Spires: Life in the fast lane

Isn’t it funny that when you are young you always seem to want to do everything quickly?

There was never time to slow down and, as the old saying goes, “take time to smell the roses.”

I occasionally think about that now, especially since I’ve gotten older, and things naturally slowed down. Walking fast is not a priority for me anymore, neither is driving fast.

There was a time in my life when I seemed to always be in a hurry. I had to be somewhere all the time and very seldom did I slow down.

That went for my driving as well. I liked to drive fast; however, believe it or not, I have never had a speeding ticket. There were a few occasions when I got stopped, but I learned early on not to argue with an officer, and it paid off. That and I very seldom drove over the speed limit in a town.

I remember once when I had to be in Atlanta early one morning when I lived in Carrollton. I did not like Interstate 20, which is the main road into Atlanta from the west, because of the erratic drivers.