Spires: Living in a COVID-19 world

Who would have thought that we would be living in a time when everyone wears a mask and stands in line to both be tested and to receive a vaccination?

For the first time, I have qualified for something that not everyone can have, the COVID-19 vaccine. I got mine on Monday and had to wait 15 minutes to see if I had any reactions to the vaccine. Those were probably the longest 15 minutes of my life.

Not knowing if the next few minutes were going to bring on some sort of symptoms or not is sort of scary, especially if something were to happen. When I pulled up to get in line for the shot the first thing I saw was several EMT’s standing around and an ambulance sitting a few feet away with the engine running.

That was a little unnerving to say the least.

The shot itself wasn’t really that bad, by the way; it stung for only a few seconds.

I called a friend of mine and told him about taking the shot and we compared notes since he got his last week. That was during those 15 minutes you have to wait that I called him.

“If I quit talking, call 911,” I told him.