Spires: Local papers still the best news source

Increasingly people are telling me that they have stopped watching national news networks. To a person the comments are basically the same: “It upsets me too much to watch the news programs and I don’t trust them anymore.

It is a sad situation to be honest, long gone are the days of Walter Cronkite. Instead we now have talking heads who pass out information on a whim as news. If it isn’t true then there is always a possibility of a retraction; however, I’ve noticed over the past few years that is not always happening.

I understand exactly what they are saying. I tend to agree for two reasons. The first and primary reason is that you really do not know if what you are hearing is true. When I was a newspaper editor, we vetted every story to the best of our ability.

The more controversial the story was the harder we worked to make sure that what we were printing was true, especially criminal cases. Criminal cases were the easiest to make sure you were printing the truth, because you had crime reports from law enforcement to back up what you published. Our philosophy was that we needed an affidavit of what happened (police report) which we quoted, or someone reliable that could be quoted or We saw it ourselves (like a courtroom case).

News has become a ratings game, who can get the news out the quickest is the winner, whether it is true, half true, speculation or just a downright lie. The idea seems to be to get it out there and let it stick or not stick, just so you get it out there first.

Another problem I personally have is that news should be just that, news. Not someone’s opinion as to what happened. If you want to understand what I’m talking about, do this. The next time that a controversial situation arises, watch what happens across the board with several news outlets and see how different they tell the story. It will be a revelation.

So, what is the solution to this growing problem?

To be truthful I don’t have the answer except for the old saying “Take everything you hear with a grain of salt,” which means you have to make up your own mind up about what is the truth and what is not.

There is one good side to this dilemma. Local weekly or bi-weekly papers still operate to provide people with local news. They do a good job of providing local news to their communities. So support them because they are the last vestige of honest journalism and like the dinosaurs, when they are gone, well the truth may die with them.