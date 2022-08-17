Spires: Looking at old pictures

A few days ago, we had a couple of boxes fall over in our new room we added as an extra bedroom and as a storage area. Not sure exactly why the boxes fell, other than the bottom box side collapsed for whatever reason.

In the process of cleaning up the mess created when the boxes fell, I picked up an old photo album. I sat down with the album after I repacked everything.

It was one of those photo albums that was a catch-all, with pictures of my family, my kids when they were young, and even pictures of myself as a teenager.

Now it seems so long ago to think that I was a teenager, but I have proof in pictures to verify that, in fact, I was once a teenager.

There was one picture in particular that caught my attention. It was a picture of my friend Tilman Owens sitting on the floor in front of a portable record player I had at the time.

It was a compact record player that had detachable speakers. It would fold up in such a way that you could carry it by a handle on the top of it.

On the floor surrounding the player were album covers and you could see three or four records stacked on the turntable. I remember you could put as many as six records on it at a time.

That is a lot of music to listen to in one sitting.

Two of the album covers that were visible in the photo were “Rubber Soul” by the Beatles and “Whipped Cream and Other Delights” by Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass. I still have both of those well-worn albums.

I literally wore that record player out. It was played every day. Back then we had a record store in downtown Quincy, Carnes Playthings, and every time I got a little extra money I would buy a new record. Some of those I still have today.

The picture certainly brought back many memories, not just about sitting around listening to music, but about how good my life was as a teenager.

Someone recently asked the question on Facebook: What do you think kids need today that we had growing up?

That picture was the first thing I thought about.

Kids today need, like I had as a child (or teenager), a safe place to grow up in. A place where neighbors looked after us, plenty of things to do without getting in trouble, especially being able to pile records up in the middle of the living room and play them without worrying about what was going on in the world around us.

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words.