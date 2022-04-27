Spires: Lost heroes

I started working in the summers, when I was 8 years old, in the tobacco fields. During the remainder of the year, I cut grass or raked yards. The money I made went towards my school clothes and the occasional trip to the movie theater.

My first summer in tobacco I made $12 a week. The day started at 6 a.m., when we were picked up by the labor bus, and ended at 6 p.m., when the bus brought us back home. I made about a dollar per yard raking and two dollars mowing grass.

A Saturday matinee in those days, as well as a drink, popcorn, and a candy bar, cost 35 cents. A soda pop was a nickel.

I started paying into Social Security when I got a job as a bag boy at the local IGA, which was over 58 years ago, by the way, and even though I am retired and doing a little substitute teaching, I’m still paying Social Security.

Much of what I think, as well as my outlook on life, stems from the way I grew up and having to work even at such an early age.

My heroes back then and still today were not movie stars or even sports figures. It certainly wasn’t politicians or any famous people in general.

My heroes were folks like our next-door neighbor Albert Johnson. You see he was just a hard-working man who worked two jobs to raise his family. He worked hard and raised a family practically by himself.

My Aunt Vera and Uncle Herman Sawyer were my heroes, too. Uncle Herman was in a terrible vehicle accident. He survived only to be left, at 50 years old, a quadriplegic. He never gave up although he was confined to a wheelchair the remainder of his life.

Aunt Vera never left his side, she took care of him night and day until he passed away 20 years after the accidents. The doctors told them he would not live beyond five years at best. She proved them wrong by the care she gave him. That is a real hero in my book.

Another hero was my friend Hm Mugridge, who had the kind of life that local legions are made from. He taught school, was superintendent of schools for Grady County Georgia. He beat cancer at 65 years of age, had knee surgery at 105 and lived to 107. He was a good man who was loved by everyone that knew him.

Jack Wingate was another one of my heroes. He was a regional celebrity when it came to bass fishing or fishing in general. He was a steadfast friend who in my opinion knew what it meant to be a man, a husband, a businessperson and most importantly a friend to a lot of folks.

My mother Mary Frances Spires was my biggest hero. She overcame a lot in her life, but what I admire most about her was her commitment to raise two boys to adulthood. I guarantee you neither my brother Eddie nor myself would have made it this far if she had not been there for us in those early years. If a saint ever walked the earth it was her and I will be forever grateful for her influence.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell” in a series of three books. You can email him at byronspires51@gmail.com.