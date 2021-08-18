Spires: Lost in the wilderness

After two weeks in the hospital, they let him come home. At this point he was in really bad shape, barely getting out his chair. I missed some more time at school during those two weeks falling behind on my schoolwork.

With the exception of one of my six teachers, I was allowed to catch up on the missed assignments and tests. One teacher however gave me zeros for the missed test. Again, that is another story for another time. I will tell you that I failed her class three of the six-week periods, but finished the year with a “C.”

I would take my father to the emergency room several more times when he continued having heart pains. At the first of January I took him one night about 8 p.m.; they kept him again.

He was put into the ICU where he stayed for 18 days.

I will never forget visiting him one afternoon after school and work. He had been improving some at that point. We had been told he would probably be coming home the latter part of the week.

Standing at the side of the bed he told me something I have never forgotten.

“I’ve been in the woods and lost. I’ve been trying to find my way out of those woods only to get lost again,” he said.