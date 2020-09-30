Spires: Lying with a straight face

If you got a child that can look you in the eye and lie, then you may have a problem.

I know two people that can look you in the eye and “lie like a rug.” Both of them are good at deception; however, like Madoff, they too got caught.

Ironically, both of these people totally fooled me. I didn’t invest any money, but I did think what they were doing was legal.

One fellow (I will not name) bilked folks out of a $100 million. That’s right, a $100 million. It was a Ponzi scheme that worked like a dream unless you were the last person in or wanted your investment back.

The other is a career criminal that came up with an idea of a scheme to bilk the federal government out of millions of dollars doing something that from all accounts looked legitimate.

A clerical mistake took both of these fellows down, by the way.

I’ve written this, by the way, as a warning to those folks that feel financial pressure during these times to be careful with their money.

In other words, if it seems to good to be true, it probably is someone trying to scam you.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.