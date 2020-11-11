Spires: Making decisions

I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life. Most turned out alright, a few were mediocre and, sadly, some were just bad.
I try to make my decisions from my own personal experiences. The ones I do make based on that concept tend to be good ones.
Sometimes, though, I don’t have any personal experience to base my decision on. In those cases, I usually seek out someone I trust and who, when possible, has some knowledge about what I’m trying to decide.
I’ve been lucky over the years to have had many good friends whose guidance I could seek. It is a good thing to have someone who you trust enough to seek out their guidance when making a decision.
My mother was a great person to seek advice from. She didn’t always have an answer; however, she always had an encouraging word.
Her favorite comment was that I needed to follow what my heart was telling me. She was certainly right and the times I sought her advice it seemed to always work out for the best.
There have been those times when I’ve followed someone’s advice and found myself in a pickle. Not everyone has your best interest at heart when they make a suggestion to you.
I had (notice the word "had") a friend who set me up once. I was gullible at the time and didn’t know any better than to believe them. I will not tell you what it was other than to say I haven’t seen or heard from them in over 30 years.
On the other hand, there are those that, were it not for them, I don’t know how I could have gotten through some of my ordeals.
What I have learned over the years is to seek out advice from people who have experienced a similar decision in their life. Whether it be a divorce, changing jobs, getting married or even buying a vehicle.
In the end, the final decision is up to you. You will have to live with the consequences of your decision, whether they are good or bad. Believe me, if I know anything, I know that to be a fact.
Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.
