Spires: Making decisions

I’ve made a lot of decisions in my life. Most turned out alright, a few were mediocre and, sadly, some were just bad.

I try to make my decisions from my own personal experiences. The ones I do make based on that concept tend to be good ones.

Sometimes, though, I don’t have any personal experience to base my decision on. In those cases, I usually seek out someone I trust and who, when possible, has some knowledge about what I’m trying to decide.

I’ve been lucky over the years to have had many good friends whose guidance I could seek. It is a good thing to have someone who you trust enough to seek out their guidance when making a decision.

My mother was a great person to seek advice from. She didn’t always have an answer; however, she always had an encouraging word.

Her favorite comment was that I needed to follow what my heart was telling me. She was certainly right and the times I sought her advice it seemed to always work out for the best.

There have been those times when I’ve followed someone’s advice and found myself in a pickle. Not everyone has your best interest at heart when they make a suggestion to you.