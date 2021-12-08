Spires: Memories of speckled-perch fishing

I remember once, while I was still in high school, going speck fishing with my dad and Jimmy Young, one of my high school friends.

It was a cool day and we had about five dozen minnows in the boat.

Back then there were still a lot of submerged trees in Lake Talquin, and we pulled into the middle of a large group of those treetops to fish.

My dad had a cane pole and Jimmy and I had reel and rods. We caught about 70 fish that afternoon with those 60 minnows. It didn’t matter if the minnow was dead or alive, they would bite it.

My dad talked about that trip right up until he passed away.

I’ve had that happen a few times over the years. It was always fun to find the right spot and catch them like that.

Today it is so high tech that it seems more like trapping them than catching them. In my thoughts it’s the fun of getting on a bed of fish, then catching a mess, rather than riding up and down the lake on a $30,000 rig.

