Spires: Motorcycles memories

I would park it in front of the wholesale store I owned back then. There was a young fellow that really liked that bike and it was nice. It was candy apple red with all of the chrome you could get on one.

Once I put a “for sale” sign on the bike, he had a fit. He asked me not to sell it until he could talk to his father.

I said I would and in about an hour they showed up together.

The young fellow was 16 and could legally drive the bike. I had told him what I would take for the bike before he went to get his father.

“He has the money, so we will buy it,” his father told me.

In 10 minutes, I had my money, and the young fellow had a motorcycle.

It turned out that, unlike me, the 16-year-old found out exactly how fast the bike would run.

Within two weeks he wrecked the bike and the last time I saw it was on their front porch in two cardboard boxes.

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt, and I still see him around on occasion. I can’t help but tease him a little about the bike and how it ended up.

On my side, if Karma had anything to do with it and that bike had one bad accident in it, I’m glad I got ride of it before it happened to me.

Byron Spires is a retired newspaper editor. He has written dozens of short stories and serials in the Havana Herald. He recently published “The Curious Life of Marci Bell: Part I,” in a series of three books. You can contact him at byronspires51@gmail.com.