Spires: My brother Eddie

Eddie was a unique child growing up; he was born two-and-a-half months premature in 1954, way before today’s technology. It was a lot of prayer and challenging work on the part of doctors, nurses, and especially our parents that he survived.

There was one side effect of him being born premature. His hearing was affected, and he had less than ten percent hearing in either ear. Being nearly deaf he actually created his own language based on the sounds he could hear.

Thankfully over the years his hearing did improve. School, especially grammar school, was not an enjoyable time for him. One of his biggest problems he had was being able to understand him since he talked in a sort of gibberish.

We lived close enough to Florida State University and the new speech therapy program at the time that they helped him.

The good thing was that I could understand most of what he was saying. So, I became his interpreter, even our parents had a tough time understanding him.

He talked as I said before, like he heard words. They determined that there were certain letters he did not hear. He did not hear P’s, Q’s, M’s, D’s, T’s and a couple of the vowels. So, he would pronounce the words without those sounds. To this day I’m not really sure how I understood what he was saying. I think it was mostly instinct and his gestures. I can still understand people who have a hearing defect as well as a small number of foreign languages.

Today he would be diagnosed as ADHD; he had two speeds, wide open and asleep. He was constantly on the move, not liking to be still, which made him not a viable candidate for schoolwork.

Ironically, his teachers loved him and took the extra time to work with him. After he got grown and left home he would always visit with those special teachers when he would be back in town.

We went to the same elementary school, and I was in the third grade when he started the first grade. The teachers knew we were brothers, and I was often called to his class to interpret things he would say. They especially would call me when he would get upset and even, I couldn’t figure out sometimes what he was saying.

Somewhere along the way it dawned on me that Eddie would make a good scapegoat. My mother carried a small belt around her neck. Since Eddie was so hyper, he was always getting in trouble. I would guess that he got at least a couple of spankings a day.

I don’t believe it was much of a deterrent since getting in trouble seemed to be a lifestyle at the time.

On the rare occasion that I would find myself facing the “belt,” I found it easy to make Eddie the culprit.

It would go something like this: “Mama, Eddie wants to confess to something,” to which my mother would say something like, “what has he done now?” I would explain to her what had happened. “He truly didn’t mean to break your favorite vase,” would be my story. I would make sure Eddie was nearby when I’d start the conversation. She would then call him over.

“What is this about you breaking my favorite vase?” she would ask him. Of course, he had no idea what she was talking about. He did recognize however that it was not a good thing when she started to grab her ever handy belt.

Like I said before when Eddie got upset, he was even harder to understand. He immediately went to shaking his head “no,” and talking extremely fast.

I was interpreting what he was saying, telling her that he was promising that he did not mean to break the vase. This went on for a few minutes as she chastised him for what he had done.

I then interceded on his behalf to keep him from getting a, “He’ll pay for the vase, and I’ll help him,” I told her.

Eventually she agreed to let us work it off and he did not get a spanking for that incident, and I got away with my deception. Eventually my mother figured out that I was using my brother to hide my bad deeds and it quit working. It got me a spanking, I was grounded and had to do Eddie’s chores as well for a month while he would sit and gloat.